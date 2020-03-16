Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION.

On March 16, 2020, Pulse Biosciences, Inc. announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

This information, as well as Exhibit 99.1, is intended to be furnished under Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, “Results of Operations and Financial Condition” and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Exhibit

About Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., formerly Electroblate, Inc., is a development-stage medical device company using a platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling (NPES). NPES is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue. NPES provides treatment in a range of dermatology and aesthetic applications. It offers treatment for minimally invasive applications, such as cardiac ablation, lung disease, Barret’s esophagus, thyroid nodules, and ear, nose and throat (ENT) papillomas. The Company is developing a system for the delivery of NPES treatments, identified as the PulseTx system (PulseTx). The PulseTx system delivers NPES pulses through its tunable pulse generator and its planned suite of electrodes. The PulseTx system pulses are applied directly to tissue through electrodes, creating transient nanometer pores in cell and organelle membranes.