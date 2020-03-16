Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 16, 2020, Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (“Genesis”) issued the press release furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 reporting its operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 (the “Earnings Release”).

Certain information contained in the Earnings Release refers to non-GAAP financial measures and other definitions specific to Genesis’ businesses. For an explanation of the adjustments and a description of Genesis’ uses of, and the limitations associated with, non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, EBITDA and EBITDAR (each as defined below), see “Reasons for Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure” in the Earnings Release.

The following is a glossary of terms for some key performance and valuation indicators and non-GAAP measures used in reference to Genesis:

“Actual Patient Days” is defined as the number of residents occupying a bed (or units in the case of an assisted/senior living center) for one qualifying day in that period.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as EBITDA adjusted for certain excluded items to provide a supplemental performance measure.

“Adjusted EBITDAR” is defined as EBITDAR adjusted for certain excluded items to provide a supplemental valuation measure.

“Available Patient Days” is defined as the number of available beds (or units in the case of an assisted/senior living center) multiplied by the number of days in that period.

“Average Daily Census” or “ADC” is the number of residents occupying a bed (or units in the case of an assisted/senior living center) over a period of time, divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

“EBITDAR” is defined as net income or loss attributed to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. before net income or loss of non-controlling interests, net income or loss from discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and lease expense.

“EBITDA” is defined as EBITDAR less lease expense.

“Insurance” refers collectively to commercial insurance and managed care payor sources, including Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, but does not include managed care payors serving Medicaid residents, which are included in the Medicaid category.

“Occupancy Percentage” is measured as the percentage of Actual Patient Days relative to the Available Patient Days.

“Skilled Mix” refers collectively to Medicare and Insurance payor sources.

“Therapist Efficiency” is computed by dividing billable labor minutes related to patient care and customer value added services by total labor minutes for the period.

