BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Reference is made to the current report on Form 8-K filed by BioLife Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) on March 11, 2020 in which the Company furnished a press release announcing the financial results and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Notwithstanding that the audit of the Company’s year-end numbers is substantially complete and the Company’s earnings were released March 11, 2020, the Company has determined that it will delay its filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Report”) as a result of the outbreak in the United States of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in order to complete its internal and external review of said Annual Report. In accordance with the order (the “Order”) promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2020 in Release No. 34-88318 relating to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Company will file its Annual Report within 45 calendar days of the date of this current report, though the Company expects to file its Annual Report much earlier, on or about March 31, 2020.

The Company is unable to file the Annual Report in a timely manner because the Seattle area, including the location of the Company’s corporate headquarters, as well as the offices of the Company’s independent auditor, is currently at one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. The Company has been following the recommendations of local health authorities to minimize exposure risk for its team members for the past several weeks, including the temporary closures of its offices and having team members work remotely, and, as a result, the Annual Report will not be completed by the filing deadline, due to insufficient time to facilitate the internal and external review process. Below is a risk factor regarding the coronavirus that the Company’s stockholders and potential investors in the Company should consider with respect to the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company’s financial condition and results of operations for the next fiscal year 2020 may be adversely affected by the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The Seattle area, including the location of the Company’s corporate headquarters and its media production facility and warehouse, is currently at an epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The Company is currently following the recommendations of local health authorities to minimize exposure risk for its team members and visitors. However, the scale and scope of this pandemic is unknown and the duration of the business disruption and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. While the Company is currently implementing specific business continuity plans to reduce the potential impact of COVID-19 and believe that it has sufficient inventory to meet previously forecasted demand for the next six to nine months, there is no guarantee that the Company’s continuity plan, once in place, will be successful or that the Company’s inventory will meet forecasted demand.

The Company has already experienced certain disruptions to its business and disruptions may occur for the Company’s customers or suppliers that may materially affect the Company’s ability to obtain supplies or other components for its products, produce its products or deliver inventory in a timely manner. This would result in lost sales, additional costs, or penalties, or damage to the Company’s reputation. Similarly, COVID-19 could impact the Company’s customers and/or suppliers as a result of a health epidemic or other outbreak occurring in other locations which could reduce their demand for Company products or their ability to deliver needed supplies for the production of Company products. The extent to which COVID-19 or any other health epidemic may impact the Company’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of COVID-19 and the actions to contain COVID-19 or treat its impact, among others. Accordingly, COVID-19 could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects.

About BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BioLife) is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The Company’s product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; custom product formulation and custom packaging services; cold chain logistics services incorporating precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications, and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill and finish services of liquid media products. Its products include HypoThermosol FRS, CryoStor, BloodStor, Cell Thawing Media, PrepaStor and biologistex cold-chain management service.