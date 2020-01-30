PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On January 30, 2020, Pulmatrix, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to Pulmazole, the Company’s inhaled itraconazole antifungal being developed to treat allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) in patients with asthma. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is hereby incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
|99.1
|
|Press Release dated January 30, 2020
Pulmatrix, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d865950dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Pulmatrix Receives Fast Track Designation for Pulmazole for the Treatment of Asthma-ABPA LEXINGTON,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM)
Pulmatrix, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s product pipeline is focused on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with lung disease, including cystic fibrosis. In addition, the Company focuses on pulmonary diseases through collaboration with partners, including PUR0200, a generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
An ad to help with our costs