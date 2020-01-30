Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

99.1 Presentation of Plug Power Inc. dated January 30, 2020.

99.2 Reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.



PLUG POWER INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm206221d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Copyright 2019,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn. GenKey offers solutions to customers transitioning their material handling vehicles to fuel cell power. GenDrive is a hydrogen fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system. It provides power to material handling vehicles. GenFuel is a hydrogen fueling delivery system. It is designed to allow customers to refuel its GenDrive units for productivity. GenCare is an ongoing maintenance program for both the GenDrive fuel cells and GenFuel products. ReliOn is a stationary fuel cell solution. It provides scalable, modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation and utility sectors.