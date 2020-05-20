SEC Filings CV SCIENCES, INC. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On May 20, 2020, CV Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its plan to adjourn and reconvene its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The Company will adjourn the Annual Meeting before any of the proposals set forth in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2020, are voted upon. The adjourned Annual Meeting will reconvene on June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Pacific Time, and will be held virtually. Stockholders of record on March 23, 2020 may attend the reconvened Annual Meeting online, including to vote and/or submit questions as provided in the press release.

A copy of the press release announcing the Company’s plan to adjourn the Annual Meeting is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of CV Sciences, Inc., dated May 20, 2020