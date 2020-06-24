PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

During its annual meeting of stockholders to be held on June 24, 2020, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) will provide an update about, among other things, the Company’s drug development program.

A copy of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders presentation slides is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the information in this Item 7.01 disclosure, including Exhibit 99.1 and information set forth therein, is deemed to have been furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description 99.1 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders presentation slides



PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. The Company is focused on developing its prescription drug candidates, PV-10 and PH-10. It is developing PV-10 for treatment of several life threatening cancers, including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer and breast cancer. It is developing PH-10 to provide minimally invasive treatment of chronic severe skin afflictions, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, a type of eczema. In addition to clinical trials, patients enrolled in the expanded access or compassionate use program for PV-10 are also receiving PV-10 treatments for cutaneous and subcutaneous cancer indications. The Company also focuses on over-the-counter (OTC) products and various other non-core technologies. PV-10 is a sterile injectable form of rose bengal disodium (Rose Bengal), for direct injection into tumors.