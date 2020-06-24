LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY (NASDAQ:LJPC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO Exhibit

EX-2.1 2 d949145dex21.htm EX-2.1 EX-2.1 Exhibit 2.1 EXECUTION VERSION AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER among: LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY,…

About LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. It is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of its technologies and drug candidates for pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates in development include LJPC-501, LJPC-401, LJPC-30Sa and LJPC-30Sb. The Company is developing LJPC-501 for the treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH). The Company is developing LJPC-401 for the treatment of iron overload, which occurs as a result of diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is developing LJPC-30Sa and LJPC-30Sb not only for the treatment of serious bacterial infections but also for the potential treatment of rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.