Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Files An 8-K Other Events

As previously reported, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) received a written notification on April 20, 2020 from the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

On June 22, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) as a result of the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock being at $1.00 per share or greater for the 10 consecutive business days from June 8, 2020 through June 19, 2020 and that this matter is now closed.



