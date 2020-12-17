PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:PTI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events



Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models. Using this platform, it has identified a new class of small molecules, amplifiers that modulate proteins in the proteostasis network. It is developing and intend to commercialize its lead amplifier of CFTR protein, PTI-428, to improve CFTR protein function. It also focuses on developing PTI-NC-733, PTI-130, Usp14 program and unfolded protein response (UPR) program. PTI-130 is a small molecule amplifier.