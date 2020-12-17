ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operation and Financial Condition.

On December 16, 2020 ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY), reported its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
The Company will host a conference call:
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2020
Time: 9 a.m. Eastern
Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-855-327-6837
International Dial-in Number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10012176
The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of ADDvantage\’s website, www.addvantagetechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.
A replay of the conference call will be available through December 31, 2020.
Toll-free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921
International Replay Number: 1-412-317-6671 (international).
Replay Passcode: 10012176
An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company\’s website for 30 days following the call.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibit is furnished herewith:
ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 aey-20201215x8kexhibit991.htm EX-99.1 DocumentADDvantage Technologies Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year End Fiscal 2020Carrollton,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and services a range of electronics and hardware for the cable television (Cable TV) and telecommunications (Telco) industries. The Company provides equipment repair services to cable operators. The Company has two segments: Cable Television (Cable TV) and Telecommunications (Telco). The Company’s Cable TV segment sells new, surplus and refurbished cable television equipment to cable television operators or multiple system operators (MSOs) or other resellers that sell to these customers throughout North America, Central America, South America and to other international regions. The Company’s Telco segment offers its customers a range of used telecommunication equipment across various manufacturers consisting of component parts to expand capacity, provides spares or replaces non-working components. The Telco segment’s switching equipment products originate, terminate and route voice traffic.

