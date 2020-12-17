SEC Filings ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operation and Financial Condition.

On December 16, 2020 ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY), reported its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Company will host a conference call:

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2020

Time: 9 a.m. Eastern

Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-855-327-6837

International Dial-in Number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10012176

The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of ADDvantage\’s website, www.addvantagetechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available through December 31, 2020.

Toll-free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921

International Replay Number: 1-412-317-6671 (international).

Replay Passcode: 10012176

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company\’s website for 30 days following the call.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished herewith: