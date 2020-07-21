SEC Filings PROTAGENIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. On July 18, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) voted unanimously to:



About PROTAGENIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Atrinsic, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company is a biotechnology company that specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company provides treatments for mood, anxiety, depression and neurodegenerative disorders by using peptide-base, brain active therapeutics. The Company has developed a portfolio of neuropeptides that are in various stages of development and preclinical evaluation for the treatment of various mood disorders. These neuropeptides are called PT00114, PT00121, PT00211, PT00311 and PT00411. As of September 30, 2016, the Company has not generated any revenue.