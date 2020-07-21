First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (the \”Fund\”) is filing herewith a press release issued on July 21, 2020, as Exhibit 99.1. The press release was issued by First Trust Advisors L.P. to report that MacKay Shields LLC, the Fund\’s investment sub-advisor, will release an update on the market and the Fund on July 23, 2020. Details regarding the access to the update are contained in the press release included herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Number Description 99.1 Press release of First Trust Advisors L.P. dated July 21, 2020.



FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND Exhibit

EX-99 2 pressrelease.htm PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASESOURCE: First Trust Advisors L.P. First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund WHEATON,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign (including emerging markets) high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase. The Fund’s investments in fixed-income securities are referred to as high-yield or junk bonds. The Fund holds interest in various sectors, such as basic industry, healthcare, capital goods, telecommunications, automotive, banking, media, energy, leisure, insurance, technology and electronics, transportation and financial services. The Fund’s investment advisor is First Trust Advisors L.P.