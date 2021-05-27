SEC Filings Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On May 26, 2021, Prospect Capital Corporation (“Prospect”) increased total commitments to its revolving credit facility (the “Facility”) for Prospect Capital Funding LLC, a GAAP consolidated subsidiary of Prospect, by $25 million to $1.1075 billion in the aggregate from an expanded group of 33 banks.

On April 28, 2021, Prospect completed an extension and upsizing of the Facility extending the term five years and the revolving period four years from such date and reducing the interest rate on drawn amounts to one-month LIBOR plus 2.05%. The Facility includes an accordion feature that allows the Facility, at Prospect’s discretion, to accept up to a total of $1.5 billion of commitments.

The Facility matures on April 27, 2026. It includes a revolving period that extends through April 27, 2025, followed by an additional one-year amortization period.