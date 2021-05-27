APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:APVO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 27, 2021, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the company has initiated the expansion phase of lead anti-leukemia drug candidate, APVO436, in adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a multi-center, multi-arm trial using the active recommended dose identified in the dose escalation phase of the study. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01 (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished, not filed, to Regulation FD. Accordingly, the information in this Item 7.01 will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated therein by reference. The furnishing of the information in this Item 7.01 is not intended to, and does not, constitute a determination or admission by the Company that this information is material or complete, or that investors should consider this information before making an investment decision with respect to any security of the Company.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The Exhibit Index set forth below is incorporated by reference in response to this Item:

EXHIBIT INDEX

(d) Exhibits

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Exhibit

About APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, commercialization and sale of oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company’s technology is the ADAPTIR (modular protein technology) platform. The Company has approximately four products in the areas of hematology and infectious diseases, as well as various investigational-stage product candidates in immuno-oncology. The Company’s investigational-stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, ES210, ES425, Otlertuzumab and 5E3. Its technology can produce monospecific and multispecific immunotherapeutic proteins that bind to various targets. The Company’s marketed products are WinRho SDF (Rho(D) Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)), HepaGam B (Hepatitis B Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)), VARIZIG (Varicella Zoster Immune Globulin (Human)), and IXINITY (coagulation factor IX (recombinant)).