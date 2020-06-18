SEC Filings First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events

On June 17, 2020, First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”), and the Company’s subsidiary First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to five percent (5%) of the Company’s outstanding common stock, or approximately 509,000 shares. The Company will purchase the shares from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions depending upon market conditions and other corporate considerations. The new stock repurchase plan will commence on or about July 30, 2020 and will expire after six months. For more information regarding the adoption of the new share repurchase plan a press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is being filed herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index:

99.1 Press Release dated June 17, 2020