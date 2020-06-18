First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Files An 8-K Other Events
First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Files An 8-K Other Events
First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Files An 8-K Other Events
About First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)
First Financial Northwest, Inc. (First Financial Northwest) is a holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King and to a lesser extent, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties, Washington through its full-service banking office located in Renton, Washington and branch office in Mill Creek, Washington. The Bank’s business consists of attracting deposits from the public and utilizing these funds to originate one- to four-family residential, multifamily, commercial real estate, construction/land development, business and consumer loans. It focuses on its lending activities primarily on loans secured by commercial real estate, construction/land development, first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, multifamily and business lending. Its investment portfolio consisted principally of mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, the United States Government Agency obligations and corporate bonds.