First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On June 17, 2020, First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”), and the Company’s subsidiary First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to five percent (5%) of the Company’s outstanding common stock, or approximately 509,000 shares. The Company will purchase the shares from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions depending upon market conditions and other corporate considerations. The new stock repurchase plan will commence on or about July 30, 2020 and will expire after six months. For more information regarding the adoption of the new share repurchase plan a press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibit is being filed herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index:
99.1 Press Release dated June 17, 2020
About First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (First Financial Northwest) is a holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King and to a lesser extent, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties, Washington through its full-service banking office located in Renton, Washington and branch office in Mill Creek, Washington. The Bank’s business consists of attracting deposits from the public and utilizing these funds to originate one- to four-family residential, multifamily, commercial real estate, construction/land development, business and consumer loans. It focuses on its lending activities primarily on loans secured by commercial real estate, construction/land development, first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, multifamily and business lending. Its investment portfolio consisted principally of mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, the United States Government Agency obligations and corporate bonds.

