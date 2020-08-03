PRIME MERIDIAN HOLDING COMPANY (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 3, 2020, Prime Meridian Holding Company issued a press release announcing financial results for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits .

(d) Exhibits. 99.1 Press release dated August 3, 2020

EX-99.1 2 ex_191598.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_156525.htm Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Prime Meridian Holding Company Reports SECOND Quarter 2020 Results TALLAHASSEE,…

About PRIME MERIDIAN HOLDING COMPANY (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

Prime Meridian Holding Company is a one-bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of banking services to the Tallahassee Metropolitan Statistical Area and the surrounding North Florida and South Georgia areas. The Bank provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. In addition to electronic banking services, such as mobile banking, remote deposit, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, Bank-to-Bank transfers and online banking, it offers basic services, which include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, savings accounts, money-market deposit accounts, health savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, wire transfers, foreign exchange services, escrow accounts, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail.