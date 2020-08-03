CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION (TSE:CRH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01

On August 3, 2020 CRH Medical Corporation issued a press release regarding the date it will disclose its second quarter 2020 results. A copy of the press release is being furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information provided under this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

99.1 Press Release issued by CRH Medical Corporation on August 3, 2020



CRH Medical Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex991.htm NEWS RELEASE DATED AUGUST 3,…

To view the full exhibit click here