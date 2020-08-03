Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

The Agreement and Plan of Merger

On August 3, 2020, Jernigan Capital, Inc. (the “Company”), Jernigan Capital Operating Company, LLC (the “Operating Company”), NexPoint RE Merger, Inc. (“Parent”) and NexPoint RE Merger OP, LLC (the “Parent OP”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), which provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, (i) the Parent will merge with and into the Company, with the Company being the surviving entity (the “Company Merger”) and (ii) immediately following the Company Merger, the Parent OP will merge with and into the Operating Company, with the Operating Company being the surviving entity (the “Operating Company Merger” and, together with the Company Merger, the “Mergers”). Upon completion of the Company Merger, the Company will survive, and the separate existence of the Parent will cease. Upon completion of the Operating Company Merger, Operating Company will survive, and the separate existence of the Parent OP will cease. The Mergers and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement were unanimously approved by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Company Board”). The transaction was recommended to the Company Board by a Transaction Committee consisting of all directors (other than James Dondero, President of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. (“NexPoint”)) established to evaluate the transaction. Parent and Parent OP are affiliates of NexPoint.

to the terms and conditions in the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Company Merger (the “Company Merger Effective Time”), each common share, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (each, a “Company Share”), other than shares owned by Parent, Parent OP or any subsidiary of the Company (which shall be automatically retired and cease to exist, and no payment will be made with respect thereto), that is issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Company Merger Effective Time, will automatically be converted into the right to receive an amount in cash equal to $17.30 (the “Per Share Merger Consideration”), without interest.

to the terms and conditions in the Merger Agreement, at the Company Merger Effective Time, (i) each share of Series A preferred stock of the Company will be automatically converted into the right to receive one validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable share of common stock of Parent, without interest and (ii) each share of Series B preferred stock of the Company issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Company Merger Effective Time will be automatically converted into the right to receive the liquidation preference provided for in the articles supplementary of the Company, consisting of $25.00 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends, without interest.

to the terms and conditions in the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Operating Company Merger (the “Operating Company Merger Effective Time”), each outstanding common unit of limited liability company interest in the Operating Company (a “Operating Company Unit”), other than Operating Company Units held by the Company or any of the Company’s subsidiaries (which shall automatically be retired and will cease to exist, and no payment will be made with respect thereto), that is issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Operating Company Merger Effective Time will automatically be converted into, and will be cancelled in exchange for, the right to receive an amount in cash equal to the Per Share Merger Consideration, without interest.

to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, each restricted stock award in respect of Company Shares that is outstanding immediately prior to the Company Merger Effective Time will be cancelled in exchange for a cash payment in an amount equal to the Per Share Merger Consideration. Each performance share unit (“PSU”) award in respect of Company Shares outstanding immediately prior to the Company Merger Effective Time will be cancelled in exchange for a number of Company Shares equal to the number of PSUs that would vest based on the Company’s relative total shareholder return performance (as set forth in the applicable agreement governing such PSU), calculated as of the date of the Company Merger Effective Time, and such Company Shares will automatically be converted into the right to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration.

The Merger Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants, including, among others, covenants by the Company to, in all material respects, use commercially reasonable efforts to carry on its business in the ordinary course of business consistent with past practice, subject to certain exceptions, during the period between the execution of the Merger Agreement and the consummation of the Mergers. The obligations of the parties to consummate the Mergers are not subject to any financing condition or the receipt of any financing by Parent, or Parent OP.

The consummation of the Mergers is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including, among others, approval of the Company Merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement by the affirmative