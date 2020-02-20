PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.



About PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Story continues below

PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services-Americas segment represents recovery audit services the Company provides in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services it provides in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment includes spend analytics (data transformation and cost harmonization), Supplier Information Management (SIM) and Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPS) Sustainability Index (CSI).