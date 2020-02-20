Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGZ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operation and Financial Condition

Story continues below

On February 20, 2020, Hercules Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and that it had declared a dividend and a supplemental dividend. The text of the press release is included as an exhibit to this Form 8-K.

This information disclosed under this Item 2.02 including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On February 19, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.08 per share, payable in such amounts and on such dates to shareholders as set forth below. The text of the press releases are included as exhibits to this Form 8-K.

Quarterly Dividend Payable in March 2020

Supplemental Dividend Payable in March 2020

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.2 Press Release dated February 19, 2020 99.3 Press Release dated February 19, 2020

Hercules Capital, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_173206.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_173102.htm Exhibit 99.1 Hercules Capital Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full-Year 2019 Financial Results Company Achieves Multiple Records for FY 2019: Total New Debt and Equity Commitments,…

To view the full exhibit click here