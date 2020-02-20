SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing
Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.
On February 19, 2020, Schmitt Industries, Inc. (“Company”), issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing its intention to delay the delisting and deregistration of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) from the NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”). Accordingly, the Company has not filed a Form 25 with the Securities Exchange Commission and for the time being the Company’s Common Stock will continue to trade on NASDAQ.
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On February 19, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing, among other things, the information provided under Item 3.01. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
|99.1
|
|Press release of Schmitt Industries, Inc., dated February 19, 2020, entitled “Schmitt Industries Announces Delay of Delisting and Deregistration of its Common Stock”
SCHMITT INDUSTRIES INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d888452dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 SCHMITT INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DELAY OF DELISTING AND DEREGISTRATION OF ITS COMMON STOCK PORTLAND,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:SMIT)
Schmitt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells test and measurement products for two main business segments: the Balancer segment and the Measurement segment. The Company operates through two segments: the design and assembly of dynamic balancing systems and components for the machine tool industry (Balancer), and the design and assembly of laser-based test and measurement systems (Measurement). For the Balancer segment, it designs, manufactures and sells computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing and process control systems for the machine tool industry. Under the Measurement segment, the Company through its subsidiary, Schmitt Measurement Systems, Inc., designs, manufactures and sells laser and white light sensors, laser-based micro roughness measurement products, laser-based surface analysis and measurement products, and ultrasonic measurement products. The Company provides sales and service for Europe and Asia through its subsidiary, Schmitt Europe Limited.
