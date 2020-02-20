SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On February 19, 2020, Schmitt Industries, Inc. (“Company”), issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing its intention to delay the delisting and deregistration of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) from the NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”). Accordingly, the Company has not filed a Form 25 with the Securities Exchange Commission and for the time being the Company’s Common Stock will continue to trade on NASDAQ.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 19, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing, among other things, the information provided under Item 3.01. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits