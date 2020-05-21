PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

On May 21, 2020, Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. issued a press release announcing a quarterly cash dividend to its common shareholders. At its regularly scheduled May 2020 meeting, the board of directors declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend to common shareholders. Shareholders of record on June 15, 2020 will be eligible for the cash dividend which will be paid to shareholders on June 30, 2020.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(c) Exhibit 99.1 – Press Release dated May 21, 2020 captioned “Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend.”.
PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 pressreleasetext052120.htm TEXT OF PRESS RELEASE DATED MAY 21,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Premier) is a multi-bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiaries (the Banks or Affiliate Banks) consist of Citizens Deposit Bank and Trust, Inc., Vanceburg, Kentucky and Premier Bank, Inc., Huntington, West Virginia. Through the Banks, the Company focuses on providing community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Banks provide a range of retail and commercial banking services, including commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; and other services tailored for both individuals and businesses. The Company operates over nine banking offices in Kentucky, approximately five banking offices in Ohio, over 30 banking offices in West Virginia, approximately four banking offices in Washington, DC, over one banking offices in Maryland and approximately four banking offices in Virginia.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR