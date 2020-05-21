PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Story continues below

About PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Premier) is a multi-bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiaries (the Banks or Affiliate Banks) consist of Citizens Deposit Bank and Trust, Inc., Vanceburg, Kentucky and Premier Bank, Inc., Huntington, West Virginia. Through the Banks, the Company focuses on providing community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Banks provide a range of retail and commercial banking services, including commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; and other services tailored for both individuals and businesses. The Company operates over nine banking offices in Kentucky, approximately five banking offices in Ohio, over 30 banking offices in West Virginia, approximately four banking offices in Washington, DC, over one banking offices in Maryland and approximately four banking offices in Virginia.