PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01: Regulation FD Disclosure.

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein is the May 2020 Investor Presentation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The information set forth under this “Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure,” including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such filing. except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
99.1 Investor Presentation, Dated May 2020.
PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 pirsmaypresentation.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 pirsmaypresentation INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020   Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this presentation that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It is focused on developing three drug candidates, which include PRS-080, PRS-060 and PRS-300 series. Its PRS-080 is an Anticalin drug candidate targeting hepcidin. The Company’s second Anticalin drug candidate, PRS-060, binds to the IL-4 receptor alpha-chain (IL-4RA), thereby inhibiting the actions of IL-4 and IL-13, two cytokines known to be mediators in the inflammatory cascade that causes asthma and other inflammatory diseases. PRS-343 is an Anticalin-based drug candidate.

