PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01: Regulation FD Disclosure.

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein is the May 2020 Investor Presentation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The information set forth under this “Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure,” including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such filing. except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Investor Presentation, Dated May 2020.