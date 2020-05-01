Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

Story continues below

On May 1, 2020, Preformed Line Products Company issued a press release announcing earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. This information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except, as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated May 1, 2020, announcing earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d910289dex991.htm EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Preformed Line Products Announces Financial Results For The Quarter Ended March 31,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators and information industries. The Company’s products include Formed Wire and Related Hardware Products, Protective Closures, Plastic Products and Other Products. The Company operates through four segments: PLP-USA (including corporate), The Americas (includes operations in North and South America without PLP-USA), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s PLP-USA segment consists of its United States operations manufacturing its traditional products primarily supporting its domestic energy, telecommunications and solar products. Its other three segments, The Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, support its energy, telecommunications, data communication and solar products in each respective geographical region.