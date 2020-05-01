GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On May 1, 2020, GlycoMimetics, Inc. (the “Registrant” or the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of this press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 2.02, and Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any of the Registrant’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any incorporation language in such a filing, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
GLYCOMIMETICS INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 tmb-20200501xex99d1.htm EX-99.1 glyc_Ex99_1 EXHIBIT 99.1 GLYCOMIMETICS REPORTS OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020 · Entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics for development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687 in the Greater China region · Announced first patient dosing in Phase 1b clinical trial of GMI-1359 in individuals with advanced breast cancer,…
About GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)
GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease. The Company is developing GMI-1271, a specific E-selectin inhibitor, to be used in combination with chemotherapy to treat patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), multiple myeloma (MM) and other hematologic cancers. The Company has an additional drug candidate, GMI-1359, that targets both E-selectin and a chemokine receptor, CXCR4. The Company is also advancing other preclinical-stage programs, which include small-molecule glycomimetic compounds that inhibit the proteins galectin-3 and galectin-9.
