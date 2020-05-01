SEC Filings Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On May 1, 2020, Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing to holders of shares of its common stock that the Company has set the record date and pricing structure for its previously-announced rights offering.

A copy of the press release related to the matters set forth herein is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits