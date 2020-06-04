Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure



POTBELLY CORP Exhibit

Potbelly Provides Mid-Quarter Business Update Cash burn reduced by 75% and Company cash-neutral at store-level as of May 31

About Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept offering sandwiches, salads and other menu items. The Company owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company also has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. The Company has a domestic base of approximately 396 shops in 28 states of the United States and the District of Columbia, consisting of 372 Company-operated shops and 24 franchisee-operated shops. It also has approximately 12 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East and one shop in the United Kingdom. The Company’s menu includes items made from ingredients, such as vegetables, hearth-baked bread and white meat chicken. The Company also uses whole muscle turkey, ham and roast beef. Its menu includes toasty warm sandwiches, signature salads, soups, chili, sides and desserts, and in its breakfast locations, breakfast sandwiches and steel cut oatmeal.