Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 is being furnished solely to satisfy the requirements of Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “ Exchange Act ”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”), or the Exchange Act

Story continues below

On June 4, 2020, the Company released an investor presentation to be used in presentations to investors from time to time. A copy of this investor presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item 7.01 (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act..

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits .

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are being filed herewith:

WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS INC /DE/ Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.