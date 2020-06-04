ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:OESX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 . Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Orion Energy Systems FY 2020 Revenue Grew 129% to $151M and EPS Rose to $0.40

About ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of lighting platforms. The Company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, markets, sells and implements energy management systems consisting primarily of commercial and industrial interior and exterior lighting systems, and related services. The Company operates through three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), Orion Engineered Systems Division (OES) and Distribution Services Division (ODS). The USM division develops and sells its commercial lighting systems and energy management systems to the wholesale contractor markets. The OES division develops and sells lighting products, and provides construction and engineering services for its commercial light emitting diode (LED) and high intensity fluorescent (HIF) lighting and energy management systems. The ODS division focuses on selling its lighting products through manufacturer representative agencies and a network of broadline North American distributors.