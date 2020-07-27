POLARITYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:COOL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On July 27, 2020 at 4:30 pm, Eastern Time, PolarityTE, Inc. (the “Company”), hosted a conference call and webcast to discuss the positive top-line data from the interim analysis of the SkinTE™ diabetic foot ulcer trial. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website. To access the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of www.polarityte.com under “Overview.”

As disclosed in Item 7.01, the Company hosted a conference call and webcast on July 27, 2020 to discuss the positive top-line data from the interim analysis of the SkinTE™ diabetic foot ulcer trial. The presentation slides used by the Company during the conference call and webcast are filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Presentation Slides dated July 27, 2020, of PolarityTE, Inc.



POLARITYTE, INC. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About POLARITYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:COOL)

PolarityTE, Inc., formerly Majesco Entertainment Company, is a technology company. The Company has developed, marketed, published and distributed software through online platforms. The Company develops applications for gaming on computers, handheld devices and game consoles. The Company is the owner of patent applications and know-how related to regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, as well as software applications used in diagnosis and treatment related to regenerative medicine. It seeks to develop and obtain regulatory approval for technology that will utilize a patient’s own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. Its PolarityTE platform simplifies regeneration and allows cells to function naturally. The platform can be applied across all cells, tissues and composite structures. Its platform induces cell and tissue polarity, and creates functional tissue that mirrors natural development in the human body.