HOMETRUST BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On July 27, 2020, HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, issued a press release reporting fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results, approval of its quarterly cash dividend, and its updated response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A copy of the press release, including unaudited financial information released as a part thereof, is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits