CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

CUI Global to Acquire Reach Construction Group Accretive Platform Acquisition of Leading Solar Construction Company Further Expands CUI's Energy Business into Renewable Energy

About CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global, Inc. is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc. (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc., which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its Power and Electro-Mechanical segment aggregates its product offerings into over two categories: components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions, including encoders and sensors, and power solutions. Its Energy segment includes its subsidiaries, Orbital Gas Systems Limited (Orbital) and the Orbital Gas Systems, North America, Inc., which consist of gas related test and measurement systems, including the GasPT, a natural gas inferential metering device. The Other segment includes corporate activity.