Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 15, 2020, Plumas Bancorp (the \”Registrant\”) reported its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained herein and in the accompanying exhibit is being furnished to \”Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition\”. The information contained herein and in the accompanying Exhibit 99.1 shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Registrant, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference to such filing. The information in this report, including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed to be \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

In connection with the foregoing, Plumas Bancorp hereby furnishes the following exhibit:

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated January 15, 2020 containing unaudited financial information.

(d) Exhibits

99.1