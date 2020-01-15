CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Files An 8-K Other Events

As announced in the attached press release, on January 14, 2020, the Board of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable on February 11, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 28, 2020.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services through its subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (PeoplesBank). The Company operates through the community banking segment. PeoplesBank is a chartered bank that offers a range of business and consumer banking services. PeoplesBank provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate settlement services. PeoplesBank operates approximately 20 financial centers located in York and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania, and in Baltimore, Harford and Carroll Counties, and Baltimore City in Maryland. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial related loans and consumer related loans. The Company’s deposits include noninterest bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW), money market, savings and time deposits.