BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 15, 2020, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) announced the appointments of Charles Gayer as chief commercial officer and Allen Hodge as vice president and general manager for the United States.

On January 15, 2020, the Company issued a news release announcing the matters described in this Item 8.01. A copy of the news release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BioCryst) is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. The Company uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology. Its drug candidates include RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Avoralstat, BCX7353, other second generation hereditary angioedema (HAE) compounds, BCX4430 and Forodesine. Its product RAPIVAB contains peramivir. Peramivir is an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor approved in various countries for the treatment of patients with influenza, in the United States as RAPIVAB. RAPIVAB is used for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza. Its BCX4430 is a broad-spectrum antiviral (BSAV) research program.