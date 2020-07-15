Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On July 15, 2020, Plumas Bancorp (the \”Registrant\”) reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information contained herein and in the accompanying exhibit is being furnished to \”Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition\”. The information contained herein and in the accompanying Exhibit 99.1 shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Registrant, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference to such filing. The information in this report, including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed to be \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
In connection with the foregoing, Plumas Bancorp hereby furnishes the following exhibit:
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
99.1 Press Release dated July 15, 2020 containing unaudited financial information.
(d) Exhibits
99.1
PLUMAS BANCORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex_193919.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_193919.htm Exhibit 99.1 PLUMAS BANCORP REPORTS GROWTH TO OVER $1 BILLION IN TOTAL ASSETS AND SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS QUINCY,…
About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary subsidiary is Plumas Bank. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) up to maximum insurable amounts insures the Bank’s deposit accounts. The Bank operates through its approximately 10 branch networks. The Bank maintains approximately 15 automated teller machines (ATMs) tied in with statewide and national networks. In addition to its branch network, the Bank operates lending offices specializing in government-guaranteed lending in Auburn, California and Beaverton, Oregon, a commercial/agricultural lending office located in Chico, California, and a commercial loan office located in Reno, Nevada. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; agricultural loans; residential real estate loans, and construction and land development loans.