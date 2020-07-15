PARKE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On July 15, 2020, Parke Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) issued and sold $30 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors (the “Purchasers”). The Notes were offered and sold by the Company to eligible purchasers in a private offering in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and the provisions of Regulation D promulgated thereunder (the “Private Placement”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The Notes have a ten-year term and, from and including the date of issuance to but excluding July 15, 2025, will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 6.50%, payable semi-annually in arrears. From and including July 15, 2025 to but excluding the maturity date or earlier redemption date, the interest rate shall reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to the then-current three-month SOFR (provided, that in the event the three-month SOFR is less than zero, the three-month SOFR will be deemed to be zero) plus 644 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes are redeemable, in whole or in part, at the Company’s option, on any scheduled interest payment date on or after July 15, 2025, and at any time upon the occurrence of certain events. Any redemption of the Notes will be subject to prior regulatory approval to the extent required.

On July 15, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing completion of the offering of Subordinated Notes. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company disclosed certain information in an investor presentation to prospective investors regarding its loan portfolio as well as pro forma capital and debt ratios. This information has been included in Exhibit 99.2.

The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 attached hereto and incorporated by reference herein shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section. In addition, such information, including Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 attached hereto, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s reports or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such report or filing. The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 attached hereto, shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Item 7.01 that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.