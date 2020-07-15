GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On July 15, 2020, Genius Brands International, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the Company’s entry into a comic book publishing agreement with Archie Comics with respect to the Company’s previously disclosed joint venture, “Stan Lee Universe.” The Company also announced that Michael Uslan will lead development of the franchise. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth in such filing.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits.

The exhibit listed in the following Exhibit Index is filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.



Genius Brands International, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 genius_ex9901.htm PRESS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ARCHIE COMICS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts. The Company owns a portfolio of original children’s entertainment that is targeted at toddlers to teens, including Baby Genius, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab and Stan Lee’s Mighty 7.