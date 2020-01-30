Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

About Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The Dover International Speedway is located in Dover, Delaware, on approximately 770 acres of land. The Nashville Superspeedway is a motorsports complex located on approximately 1,400 acres of land in Wilson County and Rutherford County, Tennessee. The Company promotes approximately six National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR)-sanctioned events at the Dover International Speedway, including two races in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series professional stock car racing circuit, two races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series racing circuit, one race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing circuit and one race in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East racing circuit.