PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 12, 2020, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing certain financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release issued by the Company is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information set forth under this “Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition,” including the exhibit attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press release announcing financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, dated March 12, 2020.