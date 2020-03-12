POLARITYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:COOL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 12, 2020, PolarityTE, Inc. (the “Company”), issued a press release titled “PolarityTE Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results,” reporting consolidated balance sheet information as of December 31, 2019, and consolidated results of operations and cash flows information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as an exhibit to this report.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits .

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release dated March 12, 2020, titled “PolarityTE Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results.”



About POLARITYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:COOL)

PolarityTE, Inc., formerly Majesco Entertainment Company, is a technology company. The Company has developed, marketed, published and distributed software through online platforms. The Company develops applications for gaming on computers, handheld devices and game consoles. The Company is the owner of patent applications and know-how related to regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, as well as software applications used in diagnosis and treatment related to regenerative medicine. It seeks to develop and obtain regulatory approval for technology that will utilize a patient’s own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. Its PolarityTE platform simplifies regeneration and allows cells to function naturally. The platform can be applied across all cells, tissues and composite structures. Its platform induces cell and tissue polarity, and creates functional tissue that mirrors natural development in the human body.