Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02.

On March 18, 2020, Flotek Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release providing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and announcing that it will hold a conference call to discuss its operating results. The press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information furnished to Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC/CN/ Exhibit
About Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven company that develops and supplies oilfield products, services and equipment to the oil, gas and mining industries. The Company has four business segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies, Consumer and Industrial Chemical Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Production Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages and markets chemicals for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation and production activities. The Consumer and Industrial Chemicals Technologies segment sources citrus oil domestically and internationally, and is a processor of citrus oils. The Drilling Technologies segment is a provider of downhole drilling tools for use in oilfield, mining, water-well and industrial drilling activities. The Production Technologies segment provides pumping system components, electric submersible pumps, gas separators, production valves and complementary services.

