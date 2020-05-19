SEC Filings Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On March 18, 2020, Flotek Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release providing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and announcing that it will hold a conference call to discuss its operating results. The press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished to Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.