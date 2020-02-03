Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION.

On February 3, 2020, Phibro Animal Health Corporation issued a press release announcing its operating results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information contained in this report, including the exhibit attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of, or otherwise regarded as filed under, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

On February 3, 2020, Phibro Animal Health Corporation issued a press release announcing the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on March 25, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2020. A copy of the press release announcing the dividend is filed as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated February 3, 2020. 99.2 Press Release, dated February 3, 2020.



PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm206457d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 For Immediate Release Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results TEANECK,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products. The Company also manufactures and markets specific ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical and chemical catalyst industries. The Company’s Medicated Feed Additives (MFAs) and other business consist of concentrated medicated products, which are administered through animal feeds. The Company’s MFAs and other business consists of the production and sale of antibacterials, including Stafac, Terramycin, Neo-Terramycin and Mecadox and anticoccidials, including Nicarb, Aviax, Aviax Plus, Coxistac and amprolium.