SEC Filings CONTANGO ORE, INC. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

CONTANGO ORE, INC. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On January 30, 2020, North of 60 Mining News published an article that included an interview with Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Contango ORE, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”). The article contains certain information regarding the future operations and financial goals of the Company. A copy of the article is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01. The information included herein and in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Many of the statements included or incorporated in this Current Report on Form 8-K and the furnished exhibit constitute “forward-looking statements.” In particular, they include statements relating to future actions, strategies, future operating and financial performance, and the Company’s future financial results. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future operating and financial performance or results and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, the actual performance of the Company may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors described from time to time in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein).

(d) Exhibits.