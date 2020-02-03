ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 31, 2020, Ares Capital Corporation (the “Registrant”) and Ares Capital CP Funding LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Registrant (“Ares Capital CP”), entered into an amendment (the “CP Amendment”) to the documents governing Ares Capital CP’s revolving funding facility (the “CP Funding Facility”) with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Bank of America, N.A. and each of the other parties thereto. The CP Amendment, among other things, (a) increased the commitments under the CP Funding Facility from $1.275 billion to $1.525 billion, (b) extended the stated maturity date from January 3, 2024 to January 31, 2025; (c) extended the reinvestment period from January 3, 2022 to January 31, 2023; and (d) modified certain loan portfolio concentration limits. The other terms of the CP Funding Facility remained substantially unchanged.

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the CP Amendment and is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of the CP Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this current report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant.

The information contained in Item 1.01 to this current report on Form 8-K is by this reference incorporated in this Item 2.03.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits: