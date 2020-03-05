PHI GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

Extension of Repurchase Date for the Company’s Common Stock

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report is furnished to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed “filed’ for any purpose, including for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

WHEREAS, on March 23, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors passed a resolution to authorize the repurchase of its own shares of common stock from the open market from time to time in accordance with the terms mentioned below:

Written Consent of Directors to Corporate Action without Meeting of PHI Group, Inc. dated March 04, 2020.



PHI GROUP INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 WRITTEN CONSENT OF DIRECTORS TO CORPORATE ACTION WITHOUT MEETING OF PHI GROUP,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About PHI GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:PHIL)

PHI Group, Inc. is engaged in mergers and acquisitions. The Company focuses on acquiring operating businesses in selective industries and invests in various ventures that may create long-term value for its shareholders. In addition, the Company also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc. The Company’s business involves acquisitions of energy assets, as well as production and trading of energy commodities. The Company will continue to pursue its merger and acquisition program by acquiring all or controlling interests in target companies in various industries, including but not limited to conventional energy, renewables, natural resources, agribusiness, technology, transportation, education, distribution, mining, oil and gas, financial Services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.