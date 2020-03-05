GENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. (OTCMKTS:GFOO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

On March 4, 2020, the Board of Directors of Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. (the “Company”) received the resignation of Kuang Ming (James) Tsai as the Company’s President. Mr. Tsai’s resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices. Mr. Tsai will remain a director of the Company and the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

On March 4, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Jui Pin (John) Lin as the Company’s President.

Mr. Lin previously served as the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer, and as a director, from April 18, 2017 to August 4, 2017. From November 1983 to the present, Mr. Lin has served as the President of Risesun Electrical & Industry Co. Ltd. located in Taiwan. From March 1994 to the present, he has served as President of Risesun Electric & Industry (Kunshan) Co. Ltd. located in China. From May 1998 to the present, Mr. Lin has served as the Chairman and Director of YYogo Textile Co. Ltd. located in Bangladesh. From September 2015 to the present, he has served as the President of First Empire Corp. located in Seychelles. From November 2018 to the present, Mr. Lin has served as the President of Rekun Electronic Technology (Kunshan) Corp. located in China. Mr. Lin received a bachelor degree from the Oriental Institute of Technology in Taipei, Taiwan in 1977, where he majored in Textile Engineering.

Mr. Lin will serve as the Company’s President until his duly elected successor is appointed or he resigns. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Lin and any other person to which he was appointed as an officer of the Company. There are no family relationship between Mr. Lin and any of the Company’s other officers or directors. Mr. Lin has not held any other directorships in a company with a class of securities registered to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or subject to the requirements of Section 15(d) of such Act or any company registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.



About GENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. (OTCMKTS:GFOO)

Story continues below

Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. is an enzyme distributor. The Company exports and distributes enzyme products for human consumption, as well as for animal consumption. Its ProCellax range of enzyme products are for human consumption and are all-natural. All ProCellax range of enzyme products are suitable for vegetarians and vegans. ProCellax enzymes are extracted from fruits and vegetables, free of pesticides, chemicals, preservatives, animal derivatives, dairy, lactose, yeast, fish or shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, artificial sweeteners and colors. ProAnilax range of enzyme products are a multi enzyme blend of on-animal source enzymes specially formulated for the digestive system of cats and dogs; and to facilitate movement, as well as for tissue and muscle healing as a result of injury thus helps to repair damaged tissue. The Company also exports and distributes Adam’s Peak Natural Spring Water, TaniNZ Premium Pure Artesian Water and Ayala’s Herbal Water.