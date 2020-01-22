PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 21, 2020, PetMed Express, Inc. issued a press release announcing its December 31, 2019 quarter-end financial results. Additionally, PetMed Express, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 14, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2020. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

EX-99.1 2 ex_170022.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_170022.htm Exhibit 99.1 PETMED EXPRESS D/B/A 1-800-PETMEDS ANNOUNCES ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.27 PER SHARE Gross Margins Improved Sequentially from 28.6% to 29.5% Net Income Margins Increased 180 Basis Points Sequentially Average Order Size increased from $84 to $85 Delray Beach,…

PetMed Express, Inc. (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies. Its products include brands of medication, such as Frontline Plus, K9 Advantix II, Advantage II, Heartgard Plus, Sentinel, Revolution and Rimadyl. It also offers additional pet supplies for sale on its Website, which are drop shipped to its customers by third parties. These pet supplies include food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers and other pet supplies. Its products included Non-Prescription Medications (Over the Counter (OTC)) and supplies, and Prescription Medications (Rx). Its customers are located in California, Florida, Texas, New York, Virginia and Georgia, among others.