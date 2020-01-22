Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

About Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc. is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north. The Bank’s customers consist primarily of small and medium-sized businesses and retail customers, as well as local governments and institutions throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. It provides commercial loans; real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans, and accepts savings, time and demand deposits. In addition, it offers automated lock box collection services, cash management services and account reconciliation services to its corporate and institutional customers.